Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $197.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

