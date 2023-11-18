Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,940,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

