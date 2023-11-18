Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 880,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,168 shares of company stock worth $2,160,106 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Matson stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.10. 217,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

