Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (MDIBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6237 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
