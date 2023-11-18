Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (MDIBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6237 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

