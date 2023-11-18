Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 1,113 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 694.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 119,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 104,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,959,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

