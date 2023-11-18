Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 341,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 289,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 280,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 224,990 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

