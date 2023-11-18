Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820 in the last three months. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

