Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,048 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 1,108.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 738,078 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 541,438 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.62. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,932 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,895. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

