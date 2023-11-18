Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1292 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

