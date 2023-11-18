Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $284,000 Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,349 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 227.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 653.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Articles

