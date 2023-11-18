Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $338,000 Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.