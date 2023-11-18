Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,579,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 44.9% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

