Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $448,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

