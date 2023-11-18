Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $506,000 Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $37,060,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after buying an additional 401,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 187.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of GFS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

