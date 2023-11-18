Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $189,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

