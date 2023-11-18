Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $209,000 in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.08% of Valens Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $32,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 165.0% during the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 173.7% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,240,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of VLN stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLN shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Stories

