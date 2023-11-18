Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $97.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

