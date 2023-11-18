Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $240,000 in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISA. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.