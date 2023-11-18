Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $240,000 in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISA. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.
About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I
Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Disruptive Acquisition Co. I
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.