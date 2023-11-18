Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $480,000 in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alico as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 34.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 10,525.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alico by 1,503.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Alico by 77.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alico by 113.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Down 0.4 %

ALCO opened at $27.06 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Alico Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Alico’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Alico Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

