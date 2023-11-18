Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $507,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,065,720,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

