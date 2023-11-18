Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $522,000 in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.11% of Rafael as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rafael by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rafael by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $1.83 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

