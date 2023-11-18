Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $539,000 in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.51% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

RAAX opened at $25.55 on Friday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.