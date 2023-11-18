Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $585,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.28 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.16.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

