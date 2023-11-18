Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after buying an additional 236,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

FFIV stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

