Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

