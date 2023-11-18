Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR opened at $200.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $168.18 and a one year high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

