Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

