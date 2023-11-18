Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.