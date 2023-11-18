Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,424,000 after buying an additional 27,927,905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after buying an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 599,730 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

