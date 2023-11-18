Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,543 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 46.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

