Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

