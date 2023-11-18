Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934,558 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,133,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,474,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,273 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,535,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,114,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.