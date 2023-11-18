Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,305 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.