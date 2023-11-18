Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SAP opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $150.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.