Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

