Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 980 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

