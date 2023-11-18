Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $213,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after acquiring an additional 586,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.75 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

