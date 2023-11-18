Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $249,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BILL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 716,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period.

BILL Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BILL opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

