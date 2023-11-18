Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $286,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after buying an additional 3,388,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $18.29 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

