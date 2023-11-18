Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abcam by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Abcam Stock Performance

Abcam stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

