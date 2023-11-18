Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

