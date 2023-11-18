Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

