Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Susan J. Li Sells 10,642 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $335.04 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $338.40. The company has a market capitalization of $861.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

