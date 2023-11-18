MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $212,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,311,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

MET stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

