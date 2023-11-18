Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $41,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,049.05 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,061.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,216.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

