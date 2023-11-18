Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Update

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.