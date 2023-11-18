Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

MLR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 202,359.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

