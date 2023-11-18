Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
MLR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.25%.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
