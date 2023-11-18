Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,214 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $84,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 55.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 120,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

NYSE:IEX opened at $198.01 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

