Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,626,998 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4,635.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626,998 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.35% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $61,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 251,699 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,627,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.