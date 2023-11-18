Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $69,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 387,442 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

